Noah Jerry Feehan, age 39 of Cloquet, passed away April 12th, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma.

Noah was born September 20th, 1983 to Randy and Holly (Olson) Feehan in Burlington, Iowa. He grew up in Iowa and Illinois before moving to Minnesota in 1997. He graduated from Cloquet High School in 2002. He attended St Cloud State University and Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College before joining the Air Force in 2005. Noah was a member of the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth where he worked as an Avionics Technician full time for the last 18 years. He received many awards and recognition, with his last being the title of Master Sergeant which he earned in 2021, following his first flight in an F-16. Noah deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, South Korea and many state side locations. He was always willing to deploy no matter where or when, even while undergoing chemotherapy.

Noah met the love of his life, Jenny Anderson in 2006 and they were married August 16th, 2008. Together, they raised 3 sons who were the light of his life. Noah enjoyed coaching and watching them in all sports, especially baseball. He was known as Coach to many, and everyone was always excited to be on his team.

Noah was the type of person to help anyone, anytime. He always put others first, including his family. He had a heart of gold and a friend to all. Noah was the go-to person for many things. He had a knack for electronics and was always the one to be called when things weren’t working. He was a dog lover and was always found by any dog passing by. He loved sports and could tell you everything and anything about any professional sports player. He was an avid Vikings fan and enjoyed watching every game.

Throughout Noah’s diagnosis, he kept a positive attitude that inspired others. From day one, he proved he was a fighter and never gave up. His determination stayed strong through it all despite the many medical appointments and medications.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jerry Feehan; maternal grandmother, June Olson; maternal grandfather, Robert Olson; and Noah and Jenny’s first dog, Huey Lewis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Jenny and their 3 sons, Jack, Peyton, and Logan and dogs Kobe and Zoe of Cloquet; his parents, Randy and Holly Feehan of Saginaw; sister, Heather (Sid) Feehan and their son, Killian of Cloquet; maternal grandmother, Sandy Huffman of Burlington, Iowa; in-laws, Dale and Debbie Anderson of Cloquet; sister-in-law, Nicole (John) Shannon and their children Olivia, Carter, and Harper of Sturgeon Lake; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, including his second family, all the members of the 148th Fighter Wing.

The family would like to thank Dr. Nikcevich and his team at Essentia Oncology, his care team at Mayo, and Essentia Hospice, especially Ryann and Matt for their support, guidance, and wisdom through this journey.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Cloquet Armory at 801 Highway 33 S, Cloquet with a luncheon from Sammy’s pizza. A burial with military honors will follow at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at 4777 US 53, Saginaw.