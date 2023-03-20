Beloved family member Noah James Thury of Duluth, Minnesota unexpectedly passed away on March 10, 2023 at the young age of twenty-seven. United in heaven with his mother Dana Ann Thury, Noah is survived by his father Joseph Adam Thury Sr., sisters Kayla Marie Thury and Taylor Ann Ostberg (Joe), brother Joseph Adam Thury Jr., his paternal grandparents Sandy and Charlotte Nerison, maternal grandparents Steve and Julie Steinert as well as many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Noah shared his family’s passion and talent for music and loved playing his guitars. He was close to his family with whom he treasured spending time, especially at the family cabin and indulging in family game nights together. Noah loved being outdoors, riding four-wheeler, and watching sports. He particularly loved the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Wild and UMD Bulldogs! Noah leaves behind a special fondness in the hearts of many.

Please join the family in Noah’s Celebration of Life and potluck meal on April 1, 2023 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm at the Good Fellowship Community Center located at 1242 88th Ave W, Duluth, MN 55808. All who wish to attend are welcome.

In lieu of giving flowers, the family would like to suggest that those who are able to, make a donation to Noah’s GoFundMe account, from which raised funds will be used to cover the family’s memorial expenses. Additional information on the Celebration of Life event is available on Noah’s GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-family-of-noah-thury.