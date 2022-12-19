Niko Wild Klimek, infant son of Matthew Klimek and Olivia Frey was born absolutely perfect on Friday, December 9, 2022. He passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his parents on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at The Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Darren Klimek.

Niko will be deeply missed by his broken-hearted parents; grandparents, Betty Klimek and Mark and Karen Frey; uncle, Adam (Dana) Klimek; aunt, Maria (Travis) Murphy; cousins, Celia and Case; and furry companions, Waylon and Peanut.

“When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.”

Special thank you to the amazing staff at Children’s Hospital for caring for Niko during his brief time on earth and all our friends and family for their prayers, love and compassion.

Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.