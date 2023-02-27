Nick C. Schneider

Nick Charles Schneider passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Moose Lake Village in Moose Lake, MN. He was born on January 3, 1929, to Charles Anthony and Cecelia Marie (Burgraff) Schneider in Cloquet, MN. Nick spent the first 11 years of his childhood in Cloquet prior to moving to Alborn, MN with his family. Upon graduating from Alborn High School, he began his studies of art at the University of Minnesota - Duluth Campus. Nick was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. Following his honorable discharge, he was united in marriage to Mildred Marie (Anderson) Schneider on June 27, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Meadowlands, MN. Nick maintained an active faith throughout his life, serving as a church council member, reader, and trustee for 40 years. The couple moved to the family homestead near Aerie Lake and were blessed with four children. In 2018, Nick returned to Cloquet and became part of the community at Suncrest and a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Nick is survived by children, Linda (Tom) Mascotti, Charolette (John) Francoeur, Amy Childs, and John (Gayle) Schneider; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marlene Anderson; and many other relatives and friends, including the Suncrest Community. He was preceded in death by his wife, Milly; grandson, Justin Schneider; sons-in-law, Gary Erickson and Paul Bunte; his parents; six siblings; and countless extended family members.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet with a 6:30 p.m. rosary service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Cloquet. Military honors will be presented by Cloquet Combined Honor Guard. Spring burial will be held at New Calvary Catholic Cemetery. To sign an online registry, please visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.