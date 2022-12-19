Nicholas Gregory Bachhuber

November 10, 1989-November 27, 2022Nick Bachhuber, formerly of Duluth, MN. has died in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in Biloxi, Mississippi to Dr. Greg and Julie Bachhuber, Nick moved to Duluth at a young age. He attended Holy Rosary School and graduated from Duluth East High School in 2008. While at East, Nick was active in band and Association, was a hockey manager his senior year, and lettered in tennis. Nick had a gift for engaging with people-he had a large and diverse group of grade school and high school friends and was voted “Mr. East” in 2008.

After high school, Nick moved to Chicago to attend DePaul University where he studied Political Science, History and Spanish, graduating with honors in 2012. He loved the city life and was excited to be accepted into Teach for America (TFA) with an assignment to Detroit. Early in TFA summer training, Nick met Morgan Bridgman of Roswell, GA and his life changed. Teach for America was challenging, but the two grew to love Detroit, their TFA friend group and each other.

Always looking for adventure and excited to see more of the world before settling down, Nick and Morgan volunteered in Guatemala and traveled through South America, returning with great stories and an even stronger bond. The two began their careers-Nick in tech sales and Morgan in law-before marrying in May of 2016. Son Hugo arrived in March of 2021 as a bright spot during the pandemic, and Nick was a devoted father. A daughter is expected in 2023.

Nick’s love for Morgan and Hugo knew no bounds. He also grew especially close to his younger brother and best man, Grant, over the years. He was a caring and concerned son. Visits with his Duluth, Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta friends involved a lot of storytelling, with Nick insistent that his very specific memories of every event were accurate when perhaps they were not! He was known for an off-the-wall sense of humor. but Nick was also well-informed on current world events and liked to discuss the issues of the day. More than anything, Nick made people feel listened to and special, and was genuinely interested in the lives and stories of anyone he met. His warm smile and mischievous expression will live on in our memories.

Nick is survived by his wife Morgan, son Hugo, unborn daughter, mother Julie, brother Grant, parents-in-law Mark and Corinne Bridgman, brother-in-law Jesse (Anna,) paternal grandparents Marj (Arnold) Seitz and Dr. Michael (Katie) Bachhuber, grandparents-in-law Wilder and Francis Bridgman, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Greg, sister-in-law Claire and maternal grandparents Michael and Mary Wodarcyk. A private burial was held at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. A memorial is planned for a future date.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in support of Nick’s wife and children:

https://gofundme.com/f/nicholas-bachhuber-memorial-fund