Neale Roth, who peacefully passed away with his wife by his side on May 23, was born November 26, 1935 in York, Pennsylvania, the son of Dorothea and Kenneth Roth. He always stressed how important The YMCA was during his childhood, affording him the opportunity to enjoy swimming, gymnastics, & diving. Each year he saved his money from his paper route to attend two weeks at summer camp and was so very happy to be asked to become a camp counselor, enabling him to spend his summers in Maine, canoeing, sailing, swimming, waterskiing, and developing leadership skills. After earning his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Springfield College, in Springfield Massachusetts, which was the training ground for the YMCA, he served in The US Marine Corp at Quantico, Virginia, where he also stressed how it further developed his physical and leadership skills. He was always very proud to have served in The Marine Corp. Following his military experience, he began his career as a Director of Student Unions: The University of New York in Plattsburgh, The University of Utah in Salt Lake City, followed by two years at St Lawrence University, in Canton, NY. While in Canton, he met his future wife Pamela Scalise, who was living in Syracuse, but would return home to spend holidays with her family. Her parents invited Neale for Thanksgiving Dinner and the rest is history. In 1967, he and Pam moved to Duluth where he began his 43-year career as The Director Of Kirby Student Center at The University of Minnesota, Duluth. He loved being a part of UMD and believed The University and business community should work together to further develop Duluth. With this in mind, he joined Rotary Club 25 where twice, he traveled to Peru to help build a hospital in the Amazon. He co-chaired The University Artist Series with Len Rudolph, served on boards for The Duluth Ballet, The Depot Foundation, The Salvation Army, The Red Cross, The Spirit Mountain Board, The Duluth Chamber of Commerce, The Sister City Program, The Duluth Playhouse, and The Duluth Zoo. He taught and developed The UMD Sailing Program on Park Point. He was very proud to have established a multi-cultural center in Kirby in the 1990s, wanting students to feel safe and included at UMD. As a Professional Ski Instructor, he and Professor Walter Baumler developed the University Ski Program at Spirit Mountain. Five nights a week he could be found teaching both downhill and Cross Country skiing to UMD students and certifying ski instructors. In his spare time he loved restoring cars and about every three years would purchase another sports car to restore. Through the years he enjoyed going on diving trips, playing bridge, tennis, and golf, & traveling with his wife. He truly loved Duluth and developed many friendships as a member of Northland Country Club and The Kitchi Gammi Club. He and his wife lived in their Duluth home for over 50 years, where they restored their home, property and gardens. They also were blessed with the companionship of 5 Borzois, and 5 cats. In 2020, he and his wife moved to Port Orange, FL where they relaxed in their condo along The Halifax River. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Tony & Mary Scalise, and his brother Travis. Neale is survived by his wife Pamela Jane, brother-in-law Bob Scalise (Judy), sister-in-law Carol (Kevin) Watkins, sister-in-law Iva Roth, sister Anna (Lee) Stewart), and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private service in Canton, NY, followed by burial at Fairlawn Cemetery. The best memorial would be to be kind to one another and support your favorite cause. Thank you Dear God for enabling Neale to have a loving, & impactful life.