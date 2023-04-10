Nathan Leonard Conley

Nathan Leonard “Bunt” Conley, age 44, of Duluth, died on March 27, 2023. Nathan was born on April 28th 1978 at St Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN to Richard and Kelley Conley. Nathan grew up in the Lincoln Park neighborhood where he attended Lincoln elementary school, Morgan Park middle school and Denfeld high school where he graduated in 1996.

Nathan attended Augsburg College, the University of Wyoming, and St Cloud State all working towards a degree in Physics as a pathway to a career in meteorology. Nathan had a lifelong fascination with weather and science. He loved to offer his forecasts to you as you ventured out.

Nathan loved to talk UMD Bulldog hockey, college football, and Minnesota Twins baseball. Sharing the day’s sports news was a favorite way for him to connect with his family. Nathan learned golf at Enger Park and shared the game with his dad and brother. A special joy for Nathan was the time he would spend with his sister watching his niece and nephew grow.

Nathan was a kind and compassionate non-judgmental person, ready to help anyone who needed a hand. He was particularly compassionate towards those who were going through difficult times.

Nathan enlisted in the Army in 1999 becoming a forward observer, a specialist who directed artillery fire. Unfortunately, as Nathan’s term of military service ended it found him suffering from a PTSD disability, one which would follow him for the remainder of his life. Consequently alcohol became his relief for the pain but prevented Nathan from reaching his goals and dreams and robbing us all of his talents and gifts and ultimately robbing him of life. We are all so saddened by the loss of our son, our brother, and our uncle Nathan.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Katherine Sampson, grandmother Valborg Conley and his aunt Debbie Sampson. Nathan is survived by his mother Kelley Conley, father Richard Conley (Brenda), brother Dan Conley, sister Nicole Vegar (Mike Vegar) and niece Mila Vegar and nephew Jackson Vegar.

A private service will be held at a later date.