Natalie Ann “Susie” Bartlett

Age 68, of Eden Prairie, passed away Sat., 4/15/23 due to complications of kidney disease. Visitation 3-6 PM Thurs., 5/25/23, with service at 5:30 PM, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake. Reception to follow. Memorials are preferred to family, who will distribute them to charitable causes in her name. Survived by brother, Michael “Mickey” (Char) Bartlett; niece, Kelly (Jerod) Johnson; nephew, Ryan (Tiffany) Bartlett; great niece and nephews, Linken, Declan, Bryn, and Braxon; cousins, Jean, Lisa and Devin Ferguson; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, John and Marjorie Bartlett; and cousins, Monty and Scott Ferguson.

www.ballardsunderfuneral.com