Nancylee Olsen

Nancylee Gladys Olsen, 81, of Esko, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023. She was born on October 28, 1941 to Gunnar and Gladys Hedine. She was raised and attended school in Cloquet, graduating in 1959. Nancylee married Thomas Olsen on June 3, 1961.

Nancylee attended DBU, becoming a bookkeeper at Members Cooperative Credit Union, working there until her retirement. She was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Carlton. Camping, watching UMD hockey, and wintering in Arizona were some of her favorite things.

Nancylee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; brother, Russell; special companion Bob Greeno; daughter-in-law, Sonja Olsen; and mother-in-law, Mildred (Toots) Olsen; sisters-in-law, Lois, Marge, Janet, Arlene, and Isabelle; brothers-in-law, “Alley”, Bill, and Alfred.

She is survived by her children, Brent (Angela) Olsen and Paula Olsen; grandchildren, Aaron Olsen, Noah Olsen, Kylee Gill, Elizabeth Gill, Fallan Bullock; 7 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Dahl; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Plainview Estates and St. Croix Hospice for the care in which Nancylee received.

Visitation: 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Atkins-Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. A luncheon will follow the service in the Fireside Room of the funeral home. Burial will follow the luncheon at Old Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com.