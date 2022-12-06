Nancy Sandelin Paisley, 86, of 2120 London Road, Duluth, died on November 21, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Eetu (Ed) and Celia Sandelin. Dr. Paisley was born in Duluth on February 20, 1936. She graduated from Central High School as valedictorian in 1953, earned a B.A. magna cum laude in Chemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1957, was elected to Phi Beta Kappa , and received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Illinois in 1961. She taught Biochemistry at Montclair State University in New Jersey for several decades. In addition, she was a medical researcher, participated in scientific projects around the world with the United Nations, was an avid traveler, and fluent in Finnish. After her official retirement, Dr. Paisley taught classes through the University for Seniors at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, was active with the Ladies of Kaleva and the Save Lake Superior Association, and volunteered in the community. She loved Lake Superior, nature, space exploration, and animals of all sorts, as well as opera and classical music. She was known for her kindness, wisdom, inquisitive mind, and dedication to her students and family. Dr. Paisley is survived by her twin daughters, Betsy Paisley Ivester (Guy) of Arizona and Meg Paisley Cosby (Terrell) of Virginia; her son, Ted Paisley, MD (Trica) of Utah; seven grandchildren, Tad Watson (Amy), Tom Watson (Diane), Jamie Massie (Katelyn), Noell Cosby, Hannah Ivester, Samantha Paisley, and Heidi Paisley; and five great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Allie, and Lucelia Watson of Pennsylvania and Zoey and Charlie Watson of Virginia. She is also survived by her brother, Roger Sandelin of Duluth and his son, Erik. She was predeceased by her brother, Rodney Sandelin, who is survived by his son, Peter Sandelin (Amy) and their son, Leo of Duluth. Dr. Paisley donated her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program. Dr. Paisley’s family would like to thank the nursing and medical staff at St. Mary’s Hospital Neuro ICU and Solvay Hospice House for their exceptional care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to the Save Lake Superior Association (savelakesuperior.org) or Solvay Hospice House (solvayhospicehouse.org).