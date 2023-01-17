Nancy Mae Frink passed away on Monday December 19, 2022 at the age of 89.

Nancy was born September 13, 1933 to Eino and Esther Walli. She grew up in Wright, MN and after graduating high school she moved to Duluth where she made her home in Piedmont Heights.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Marvin Pohl, son Steven (Debbie), her father Eino, mother Esther and her stepfather Toivo.

She is survived by her sons Thomas (Leslie), Timothy (Julie) and David (Carol), her sister Donna Norberg and brother Duane Walli. Nancy had 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Avenue, Duluth, MN on Friday January 27, 2023. Visitation will start at 2:00 pm with services at 3:00 pm.