Nancy Louise (Rasche) Berg

Published February 23, 2023 11:17 AM

Born to Reverend Walter C. and Naomi Rasche on July 16, 1933, in Jasper, IN and died February 4, 2023, in Duluth, MN. Nancy achieved her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education and taught elementary school from 1962-1996. She was a beloved friend and mother, an avid world traveler, and she realized her lifelong dream of seeing Antarctica. She spent time as a member of Pilgrim & Peace UCC, PEO, and The Women’s Club, among others.  A celebration of her life and legacy will be held 2 p.m. on March 4, 2023, at Pilgrim Congregational Church.  Donations in her honor to Kid’s Closet and Safe Heaven. Survived by daughters Annyea Berg, Kristen (Kevin) Monson, and granddaughter, Katelynn Monson. Our deepest gratitude for all the staff at Hilltop Healthcare for their exceptional skill and care.

