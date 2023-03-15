Nancy Claire Gotham, 85, longtime Superior resident, left this world to reunite with her husband, James Gotham on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Duluth, MN.

Nancy was born to Vernon and Frances (Candler) Hollister on May 7, 1937. She grew up on a farm near Dallas, WI with her seven siblings.

She met the love of her life, James Gotham while they both attended Wisconsin State College in Superior, WI. Nancy and James shared 58 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.

Nancy and James settled in Superior, WI after some short residencies in Central Wisconsin and resided in Superior for the remainder of their lives, where they raised their four children. Nancy and James owned and operated Gotham Roofing for over 40 years. Nancy also spent time as a substitute teacher after her children were of school age.

She was passionate about gardening and was a member of both Bay Gardeners Garden club and Lake Superior Garden club. She rose to be the President of the Wisconsin Garden Club Federation and spent years judging flower shows locally.

Nancy is survived by her children, Loy Gotham, Virginia MN, Terry (Robbin) Gotham, Superior, WI, Aaron (Suzanne) Gotham, Wausau, WI, and Ann (Robert) Cacace, Thornton, CO; grandchildren, James Gotham, Tyler Gotham, Patrick Gotham, Amanda Muhovich, and Coty Obermeyer; great-grandchildren, Malakai, James, Grant, Ada, Elijah, and Daymian. Nancy is also survived by her siblings, William Hollister, Clifton Hollister, Barbara Huegley and Susanne Hollister.

She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband James; siblings, Vernon Hollister, Franklin Hollister, and Sandra Fitzsimmons.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Essentia Hospice and Beehive Homes for all of the wonderful care they provided for our mother during her stay.

Donations may be made in Nancy’s name to C/O Essentia Hospice, 502 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, MN 55805.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.