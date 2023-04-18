Muriel Kay Strand passed Thursday, April 6th. She was born March 5th 1941. She lived in Duluth her whole life, but spent many winters in The Villages, Florida. (Muriel) Kay was a lover of life and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her teaching career spanned 4 decades and included choir, English and Adult Education. She was the kind of teacher that changed student’s lives and received many thank you letters from students during her teaching years and many in retirement. She is an inspiration to us all, as her life was full of personal growth, introspection, joy, fun, singing, playing piano, dancing, laughter, community, learning and love. She is survived by her husband, Roland Strand; 4 children, Tina (Tommy), Michael, Katie, and David (Jenny); and 3 grandchildren: Ryan, Zach and Logan. She is preceded in death by her parents Michael and Sara Howard, and Sister Marlene Colich-Balach. Funeral/Memorial Service will be at the First United Methodist Church in Duluth on Saturday, April 29th. Visitation at 11am with the service at 12pm.