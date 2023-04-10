Monika Jaros, age 85 died Saturday March 25 in Duluth.

She was born September 14, 1937 to Barbara and Mihal Jaros in Celinovac, Bosnia. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1961. She worked as a seamstress and hospital aide. In her later years she managed her rental properties. She is pre-deceased by her parents, four brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by her son Joseph (Cheryl), grandsons Joe, Willy and step grandchildren Amy and Dany, brothers Adam and Mike as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services are scheduled for 11:00 AM April 15 at St. Mary’s Church 325 East 3rd Street in Duluth, Minnesota 55805.

Memorials are preferred to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church.