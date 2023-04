April 22, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. - Mitchell Lee Bonham, Bovey, Minn., died Saturday, April 22, in Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital from cancer.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral at noon, Monday, May 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery in Blackberry, Minn.

Arrangements by Rowe Funeral Home.