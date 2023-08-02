Milton (Snookie) Engel age 86 passed away on July 31, 2023, at Lakeview Hospital in Two Harbors, MN

Milton was born on May 23, 1937, in Duluth, MN to Edward and Florence Engel. He attended Central High School and then was drafted into the US Army.

Milton married Linda (Wik) Engel in 1967 in Eveleth, MN. He worked at the US Steel Plant, Atlas Cement, then DM and IR Railroad as a machinist helper until he retired. He later worked many summers for the City of Duluth as a groundskeeper for Wheeler and Wade ball fields.

Milton is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother’s Kenneth, and Edward and sister Debbie. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda. Children; Jeff (Val) Engel of CA, Julie Nanny of CA and Stacey (Dan) Johnson of Barnum, MN. Sister; Wendy Haynes, Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private family celebration will be held on August 12,2023 at the American Legion Post 71 from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. The burial will be at the MN State Veteran’s Cemetery in Saginaw, MN.

The family would like to thank the Silver Bay Veteran’s home for exceptional care.

Memorials to go to Silver Bay Veteran’s home.