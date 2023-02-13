99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mildred “Tinker” (Katich) Mattson

Published February 13, 2023 01:37 PM
Mildred “Tinker” age 76, of North St. Paul. Formerly of Duluth  and Alexandria, MN. Preceded by husband: Richard “Rick” and  son: Brian. Survived by loving daughter: Alicia and grandson:  Jake, sisters: Alexandra “Bunny” Brueggeman and Eve (Peter)  Rudnick, brother: Michael Katich and nieces. Funeral service at  KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL 1918 University Ave. NE Monday,  February 20th, 2023 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior.

Interment St. Mary’s Orthodox Cemetery. Memorials preferred  to St. Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral.

“A Celebration of Life”

