Mildred “Tinker” (Katich) Mattson

Mildred “Tinker” age 76, of North St. Paul. Formerly of Duluth and Alexandria, MN. Preceded by husband: Richard “Rick” and son: Brian. Survived by loving daughter: Alicia and grandson: Jake, sisters: Alexandra “Bunny” Brueggeman and Eve (Peter) Rudnick, brother: Michael Katich and nieces. Funeral service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL 1918 University Ave. NE Monday, February 20th, 2023 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior.

