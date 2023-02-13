Mildred “Tinker” (Katich) Mattson
Mildred “Tinker” age 76, of North St. Paul. Formerly of Duluth and Alexandria, MN. Preceded by husband: Richard “Rick” and son: Brian. Survived by loving daughter: Alicia and grandson: Jake, sisters: Alexandra “Bunny” Brueggeman and Eve (Peter) Rudnick, brother: Michael Katich and nieces. Funeral service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL 1918 University Ave. NE Monday, February 20th, 2023 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior.
Interment St. Mary’s Orthodox Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral.
