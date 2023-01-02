Mildred “Milly” Zollar

Age 92, of Duluth, MN passed Dec. 28, 2022, at Breck Homes, in Bloomington, MN. Visitation Wed., Jan. 4, 4-6 PM, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake. Mass of Christian Burial Thurs., Jan. 5, 11 AM, with visitation from 10-10:45 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake. Interment Fri., Jan. 6, 1 PM at Calvary Cemetery of Duluth, 4820 Howard Gnesen Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Houlding On & Letting Go/Breck Homes, St. Michael’s Catholic School of Duluth, or donor’s choice.

