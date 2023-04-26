Michelle “Micki” Kathleen Olson, 52, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 in an apartment fire along with her son, Patrick. Micki was born in Duluth on January 22, 1971 to Kenneth R. Olson Jr. and Ann B. Olson. She grew up on Caribou Lake in the Pike Lake area and attended the local elementary school there, graduating from Proctor High School in 1989. She attended the University of MN Duluth, and studied accounting and history.

Micki was a union steward for the Communication Workers of America when she worked as a 411 operator at Qwest/CenturyLink. She had a photographic memory and used her knowledge of union rules and regulations to help others. Micki worked at Essentia in many roles, most recently as a Patient Access Representative. She was often responsible for training new employees.

Micki was a gifted pysanky (Ukrainian Easter egg) artist and loved to share her finished eggs with others. She was skilled with detailed work and that translated to cross stitch and crochet too. Micki was a voracious reader in her spare time. She loved being with her children and friends on her days off, and was a mainstay at the yearly 4th of July family gathering. She was a great canasta player, anyone would be happy to have her as a partner at the card table.

Micki was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth R. Olson Jr.; and son, Patrick Arthur Olson.

Micki is survived by her daughter, Amber Bayly; mother, Ann B. Olson; sisters, Heather Olson and Mara (Joel) Spaeth; brother, Erin Olson; and nieces and nephew, Danika (Nathan) Vargas, Danny Spaeth, Hope Spaeth and Ellie Spaeth.

Joint visitation for Michelle and Patrick to be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 9th at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5779 Seville Rd, with Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Presided by Fr. Jim Bissonette. The Rite of Committal will be held privately at a later date.

