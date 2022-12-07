Michael Michelizzi

Michael Thomas Michelizzi, 81, of Duluth, MN, passed away on November, 17, 2022 peacefully with his family caring for him.

Mike was born on July 23, 1941 to Samuel and Mary Michelizzi in Duluth, MN.

Mike was in the Navy Seabees, owner of The Family Pet Shop and The Right Price. He was a Long Shoreman and superintendent of The Port of Duluth. He enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee at local restaurants.

He enjoyed supervising activities with his family and friends. He was a buyer and seller of many things. If you hadn’t sold or bought something from him, you are new to Duluth.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents.

Mike is survived by his wife, Patricia (Trish), son, Jon, grandchildren, Zachary (Stefanie) Vanderveldt, Jacob, Jay, and Joey. Siblings, Mary (Donald) Drigans, Kathy Michelizzi, Patricia Lomoe, Carmen (Terry) Rich, Sam (Patty) Michelizzi. Many nieces and nephews.

He was extremely well cared for most of his adult life by Dr Kliensmidt and Dr Popham.

Celebration of life will be held at St Lawrence Catholic Church on December, 17. Visitation will be at 10am and funeral service will begin at 11am. Lunch to follow.