Michael Louis Soltis Jr.

On Saturday, February 18th, 2023 Michael’s life on earth ended. He and his wife were snowbirds in Florida as was their practice for the past 17 years.

Michael was born in Latrobe, PA to Michael Soltis and Mary Ellen Siko on July 2nd, 1946. In the mid 1960’s he joined the Army and was stationed in Hawaii where he met RuthAnn Doran who he married in San Francisco in 1968. He was an O.P.A. for 35 years in Minneapolis, MN before retiring in 2005. Michael was a past and present member of SCCA, VSCR and Corvettes North. He was involved with B.I.R for many years as a member of the Fire Rescue Team, an active racing driver and an Instructor in the Driving School. He was a member of the American Legion, Michael was a Wonderful Husband, a Great Father and a Good Friend. We will miss his sense of humor, intelligence and friendship. He is survived by wife, RuthAnn, daughter Mary (Reggie), son Jae, brothers Gerald (Colleen), John (Sue), sister Ann (John Eue) and extended family.

A memorial service/party will be held in Duluth in the summer.