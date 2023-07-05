Michael Joseph Stein, 73, died on July 3, surrounded by family at his home in Solon Springs, WI. A life-long Twin Ports area resident, Mike enjoyed playing and watching sports of all kinds (including placing an occasional wager), being outdoors fishing and hunting, and spending time with family and friends. Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lindy Stein; three sons -- Mick (Deb) Stein, Scott (Heather) Stein, and Tim Stein; his mother, Irene; three sisters - Marcia Sutton, Marilyn (Jim) Marshall, and Michelle Keup; six grandchildren (Steven (Cotie) Stein, Holly (Ben) Steffan, Anthony Stein, Ellie June Stein, Amber Stein, and Emma Stein), and many loved nieces, nephews and life-long friends. Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Melanie Boedigheimer, and his father, Thomas (Harvey) Stein. Mike’s family would like to give a special thank you to the Essentia Health Hospice team. A celebration of life service will be held at VIP Pizza in Superior from 5-7 on Friday, July 14.