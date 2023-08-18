Michael John Clement

6/6/54-7/30/23

Mike Clement, 69 died peacefully surrounded by family on July 30, 2023. He was born in Duluth on June 6, 1954. While growing up in Duluth, Mike met and married his childhood and lifelong sweetheart Denise Sipper.

Together they had 3 children. Mike was a Duluth Transit bus driver for 30 years. He greatly enjoyed his job and working with people every day. After his retirement he went on to work for the Duluth and Proctor school districts part-time.

He briefly owned a small thrift store in the downtown area which satisfied his love of antiquing and collecting. Throughout his life he found various ways to be active in the community including his labor unions, Moose lodge membership, volunteer work with the Duluth YMCA, and teaching firearm safety. Mike loved the outdoors and spent his free time hunting, fishing, and camping. He will be deeply missed by all.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd Clement and Ruth Clement (Stenberg). His brothers Robert and Chuck Clement and his daughter Michelle Clement.

He is survived by his wife Denise Clement, his daughters Jennifer and Teresa Clement, his brother Donald Clement, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 31st at the Vineyard church located at 1533 W Arrowhead Rd in Duluth. Visitation will start at 2. Service at 3. The family hopes you will join us for a meal at the church following the service.