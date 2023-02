Michael “Mike” James Anderson, 39 of Duluth, MN passed away on February 25, 2023 at home surrounded by Family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation to be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 3rd at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com