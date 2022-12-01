Michael Jader Sr.

Michael Lloyd Jader Sr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on November 29, 2022 after a long battle with ALS. He was born to Lloyd and Doris Elizabeth Jader and attended Denfeld High School and the University of MN, Duluth before becoming an educator for Duluth Public Schools.

A retired school teacher from Grant Elementary, Michael lived and worked in Duluth, MN, wintering in Florida during his retirement. He enjoyed spending his time fixing up properties, golfing, drawing and painting, playing the market, and traveling on his motorcycle or by cruise ship.

A joyful man that brightened others with his smile and kindness, he will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Janice Lucier Jader and survived by his children, Michael Jader Jr. (Alison) of Leeds, England, Michelle Jader of San Francisco, Jeff Shay (Hillery) of Oakdale, MN, John (Cathy) Shay of Atlanta and his many grandchildren, Dillon & Zachary Jader, Erin (Keith) Wall, Ginger, Jack, Jenna & Hayden Shay, Max & Katie Shay, and great-grandchildren Keith Lucas & Cameron Wall.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bob Jader. He is survived by siblings Judy (Bill) Kropski, Gary (Richelle) Jader, Nancy (Scott) Craker, Scott (Anita) Jader, Tammy (John) Thompson and Bob’s wife Betsy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.