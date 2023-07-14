Michael Baker, 65 born in Duluth (October 7, 1957 Left us for Heaven July 9, 2023.

Michael Baker a native of Duluth and one of the finest musicians to come out of Minnesota. A world-renowned jazz veteran, Michael brought that to a disparate range of genres - his list of collaborations is not so much a who’s who as a hall of fame: Bruce Hornsby, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Luther Vandross, Sting and James Taylor. He performed at Michael Jackson’s 30th anniversary celebration at Madison Square Garden, and for 18 years was drummer and music director for Whitney Houston.

Michael was passionate about teaching and mentoring young musicians and took great satisfaction in helping others through clinics at Central High School and UMD where he shared his gifts and time.

Michael is survived by wife Laura Lucarini-Baker - Viareggio Italy, daughter, Aisha (Jhamed) Owens - Georgia; son Kamal Baker - Minnesota; daughter Camilla Baker - Viareggio Italy; and, granddaughter Priyah Owens - Georgia. Mother Lurline Baker-Kent; brothers Keith Baker and Darnel Baker (Jodi) - Minnesota; and, brother Eric Williams and sisters Rene Shannon, Tonette Tally, Terri Speed - California; former wife and good friend Ashia Ahmad-Baker - Minnesota; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and fans.) is proceeded in death by his father Charles Baker and brother Kenneth Baker.