Michael Andre Priest, 77, of Eveleth, MN died suddenly on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Bozeman, MT of a surprising cardiac event after a week of vacation where he enjoyed many favorites - time with family, skiing, music, breweries, and thrift shopping.

Michael “Mike” was born July 19, 1945, in Leicester, England to Mavis Irene Colyer Priest and Neville Arthur Priest, the oldest of 4 children. At 12, the family immigrated to Sudbury, Ontario. He received an AA in Mining Engineering from the Haileybury School of Mines, then entered Michigan Technological University in Houghton, MI where he met the love of his live, Catherine “Cathy” Viant. Earning his BS in Mining Engineering in 1971, he worked at the Falconbridge Nickel Mines in Onaping, ON while Cathy graduated. On July 29, 1972, they were married in Ishpeming, MI, moving to Chelmsford, ON and then Trenton, MI, where he worked for the Ottawa Silica Company in Gibraltar, MI. Mike then took a job with U.S. Steel in Mt. Iron, MN, and soon after, they purchased their home in Fayal Township. Mining uncertainty helped him launch his own business. Mesabi Sailboats started in their garage out of a love for sailing inherited from his father. Five locations later, Mesabi Recreation expanded to sell other equipment for the sports he enjoyed. Over 42+ years of providing recreation on the Iron Range, he had so many helpful employees and loyal customers who were greatly appreciated

Mike and Cathy had 2 children who they cherished very much. Sarah Margaret was born June 12, 1980, and David Viant, December 8, 1985. Mike was ever-proud of their accomplishments in school, sports, and life. Mike treasured being a Grandpa. He also loved many dogs over the years, with Rossi, his recent constant companion.

Mike strived to learn and be active. He collected magazines, joined groups from Model Trains to Beekeepers. He gardened and brewed. He tinkered and invested. Mike loved playing Monopoly with his siblings. He was known for a funny accent, a great smile, an eclectic sense of humor, a mischievous glimmer, an interesting perspective, a desire to be frugal, a tireless work ethic, a serious collection of objects that could serve him in the future, and many special ways to show his love.

He is greatly missed by his surviving family - wife of more than 50 years, Catherine, their ‘Three Musketeers’, English Setters - Ace, Lottie, and Rossi; daughter Sarah (partner Richard Narum) with granddogs Ollie and Dory of Duluth, MN; son David (wife Lisa) with their 3 children - Alexa (12), Savannah (9), and Weston (5) of Bozeman, MT; brothers Graham (Bonnie) Priest of Port Colborne, ON; Christopher (Susan) Priest of Hamilton, ON; sister Susan (Dan) Bonish of Sudbury, ON; nieces - Laura Priest Lafantaisie, Alix (Nicholas) Priest Langin; nephews - Daniel (Christine) Priest, Eli Priest, Peter Aaron Bonish, Benjamin (Heather) Bonish, Jason (Nicole) Bonish; and 10 grand-nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws - Melvin and Charlotte Viant.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, MN on Thursday, Dec 29th at 11am. Visitation prior and social following. Live/recorded service online at www.holyspiritvirginia.com.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to: Our English Setter Rescue (OESR), American Diabetes Association, or American Heart Association.

