Michael Allen Carlson

Michael “Mike” Allen Carlson, 78, of Palisade died peacefully in his sleep on June 7, 2023 with his wife “Jake” and his dog Paco by his side at his home on the Mississippi, Palisade, MN. He was born November 22, 1944 in Aitkin to Charles “Charlie” and Pauline “Polly” (Perkins) Carlson. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1962. He Earned his degree as an Airplane Mechanic - A & E License from Thief River Falls Tech. College.

Mike and Marcia married in 1964 in Thief River Falls. They had a daughter, Allison, and a son, Sean. They later divorced but remained good friends.

Mike started working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1964, retiring in 1990. He was proud of his years with the telephone company and had many stories of “storm jobs”, climbing icy poles in blizzards to restore service.

Mike and Carolyn “Jake” (Jacobson) were united in marriage November 17, 1983 in Duluth. After retirement they sold their home in Duluth and moved to their beloved A-Frame on the Mississippi. He continued to work for several years as an independent contractor. Mike and Jake loved to travel. While camped in the pickup topper of “Old Blue” they were awestruck by the ferocity of a thunderstorm high up in the Rockies. They were camped in a tent near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada when a tornado hit Edmonton. While sleeping in their truck camper on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon a few hundred feet from 1000 feet straight down, they were awakened by an earthquake. Over the years they had many adventures as they explored the US, seeing many wonders and meeting wonderful folks. Mike loved the Aitkin Gobblers, especially girls basketball. Mike and Jake were the Official Team Grandparents. In 1998 they formed Aitkin Aviation, a Fixed Base Operation (FBO) at the Aitkin Airport which they operated until 2012. Mike was a private pilot and loved flying low and slow over his beautiful lake country. Mike was grateful for all the blessings in his life - his family, his friends and neighbors, his dogs, his house on the river, his work and his travels, and many years of good health. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Pat.

Mike is survived by his wife Jake; Children: Allison Jensen of Duluth and Sean (Rhonda) Carlson of Brainerd; Grandchildren: Trisha, Melissa, Christopher, Rory, Kallie and Ashley; several great-grandchildren; Niece Linda Foy of Wyoming; Special friends: Heather McNevin, Jack Finnegan and the Blazek Family; Honorary Pallbearers are: Glen Watson, Keith Watson,Bert Watson, Brian Watson, Richie Watson, Max Jacobson, Jack Finnegan, Bob Beale and Melissa Blazek.

A celebration of Mike's life is being planned for a later date in Palisade.