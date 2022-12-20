McLennan “Mac” Welles, died Friday December 16th peacefully at home from natural causes.

He was born May 10, 1945 in Duluth, MN.

Mac graduated from Duluth East High School in 1963 and from Carleton College in 1967. He worked at Modern Distributors from 1968-1984.

Mac ran in several Grandma’s Marathons, as well as over 70 marathons and other races. He made over 800 jumps as a member of the Superior Bandits Skydiving club. Mac worked for Grandma’s Marathon office, and oversaw the finish area for over 20 years. He was the Trail Boss for The John Beargrease Sled Dog Race for many years. He was a founding director of the NorthShore In-line Marathon, Inc. from 1996-2003, which by its third year was the second largest inline skating marathon in the world. In 1967 and 1968 he played goalie for the Port Stars, and later played in the United States Hockey League for famed coach Connie Pleban. In 1987 Norwest Bank hired Mac to go to Florida and sail the three masted schooner ’Victory Chimes’ up the east coast, through the Erie Canal, and up the Great Lakes to Duluth. He was the captain of his own schooner ‘Tamira’, a beautiful sight for years in Duluth and on the Great Lakes. Mac was preceded in death by his parents George and Leslie (Griggs) Welles, brother Scott, and sister Stephanie. He is survived by his brothers George (Maren), Christopher ‘Sandy’ (Judi), Jon (Kathy), Maron (Mike) Krois, as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home (218) 727-3555 and you can sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com.

Memorials can be sent to the Young Athletes Foundation c/o Grandma’s Marathon PO Box 16234 Duluth, MN 55816.