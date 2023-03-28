Mayor John Stanley Werner

John Stanley Werner age 72, Mayor of the City of Rice Lake, went home to the Lord on March 25, 2023. He was born on September 20, 1950 to parents, Thomas & Patricia (nee; Dulinski) Werner. John was born and raised in Duluth. He enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country in the Vietnam War. Upon his return from the war, he married Barbara Anderson, the love of his life, on October 14, 1972. John’s service to his wife and country were a constant throughout his life. He continued his Military service for another 40 years while raising 3 children with Barb. In his civilian life, John worked as a heavy equipment mechanic at Ziegler. In 2015 John was elected the first Mayor of the City of Rice Lake, MN.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Vera Werner. John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barb; children, Tom (Tiffany), Julianne (Ryan) Blazevic, and Andrew (Candy); grandchildren, John & Courtney, Abigail & Alyssa, Seth, Mackenzie & Kylie; siblings, Kathleen (Clifford) Bird, Roger, Richard (Judy), David (Nancy), Duane (Lorie); and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

VISITATION: Tues., April 4th from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. in Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E Second St., Duluth; and continues, Wed., April 5th from 9:30 until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. John’s Catholic Church, 4230 St Johns Ave, Duluth, MN 55803. Interment with full Military Honors at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Rice Lake Memorial Park for Veterans;

American Legion

c/o Duluth Honor Guard

5814 Grand Ave

Duluth, MN 55807

To sign the online guestbook, visit dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home.