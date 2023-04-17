Maxine Lorraine Mondou Lodmell

Maxine passed away July 17, 2022 in St. Paul Minnesota with family by her side. Maxine was born May 8, 1928 in Minot North Dakota and raised there by her parents Norris Alphonzo Mondou and Hilda Marie Johnson. She attended Sunnyside elementary and Minot High. Maxine graduated from Minot State Teachers College (Minot State University) in 1950 with degrees in Education and Music. Maxine helped put herself through college playing in an all female band, the Forte Five, traveling across North Dakota playing VFW’s. She is also a life member of Sigma Sigma Sigma. Maxine took her first teaching job in Grand Forks North Dakota where she met her husband Robert Eugene Lodmell (Sam and Thelma Lodmell) They moved to St Paul Minnesota where their first son Robert Layne was born, after which they moved to Duluth Minnesota where Maxine began her 30 year career in the Duluth Public School system teaching primarily second grade and leading the choir at every school that she taught. After retiring from teaching Maxine enjoyed traveling, visiting as many states as possible including Alaska and Hawaii. She continued with music instruction at Schmitt Music Center teaching piano and organ. Maxine also took time for volunteering at The Lighthouse for the Blind, 21st Century, Chris Jensen, Benedictine, and was past president of Lioness. Maxine was also a longtime member of Glen Avon Presbyterian church singing in the choir for many years.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and husband and is survived by two sons Layne (Kim Unger), Larry and her grandchildren Michael Layne and Robert Shayne. Maxine will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis Minnesota on May 8, 2023 at 1:30pm.

Memories preferred to Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation.