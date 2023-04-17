99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Maxine Lorraine Mondou Lodmell

Published April 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM

Maxine passed away July 17, 2022 in St. Paul Minnesota with family by  her side. Maxine was born May 8, 1928 in Minot North Dakota and raised  there by her parents Norris Alphonzo Mondou and Hilda Marie Johnson.  She attended Sunnyside elementary and Minot High.  Maxine graduated  from Minot State Teachers College (Minot State University) in 1950  with degrees in Education and Music. Maxine helped put herself through  college playing in an all female band, the Forte Five, traveling across  North Dakota playing VFW’s. She is also a life member of Sigma Sigma  Sigma. Maxine took her first teaching job in Grand Forks North  Dakota where she met her husband Robert Eugene Lodmell (Sam and Thelma  Lodmell) They moved to St Paul Minnesota where their first son Robert  Layne was born, after which they moved to Duluth Minnesota where  Maxine began her 30 year career in the Duluth Public School system  teaching primarily second grade and leading the choir at every school that  she taught. After retiring from teaching Maxine enjoyed traveling,  visiting as many states as possible including Alaska and Hawaii. She  continued with music instruction at Schmitt Music Center teaching  piano and organ. Maxine also took time for volunteering at The  Lighthouse for the Blind, 21st Century, Chris Jensen, Benedictine, and  was past president of Lioness. Maxine was also a longtime member of  Glen Avon Presbyterian church singing in the choir for many years.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and husband and is  survived by two sons Layne (Kim Unger), Larry and her grandchildren  Michael Layne and Robert Shayne. Maxine will be interred at Fort Snelling National  Cemetery in Minneapolis Minnesota on May 8, 2023 at 1:30pm.

Memories preferred to Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation.

