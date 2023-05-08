Maxine G. Abbott, 100, of Two Harbors, died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Lake View Memorial Hospital.

Maxine was born to Wilfred and Myrtle (Carlson) Abbott on March 13, 1923 in Duluth, where she grew up and attended school. After graduating from Duluth Central High School in 1941 and Young and Hirsch Business school, she went to work at the grain exchange in the Board of Trade Building. She was employed as a secretary for Atwood-Larson for over 30 years, and later for Conagra in Minneapolis until retiring in 1985. In 2005, Maxine moved to Two Harbors to be closer to her family.

She enjoyed knitting, handiwork, and in her younger years, golf.

Maxine was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Ruth Abbott and nephew, Robert Abbott.

She is survived by her brother, Gerald Abbott; a niece, Kathy Dover; and a grand-nephew, John (Katie) Dover, and their sons, Sam and Lane.

Private family services will be held.