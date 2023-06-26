Born on January 2nd, 1972, in Two Harbors MN, Max started exploring the world at age one when he was found walking down 2nd Street in January, barefooted and diapered but otherwise naked. At age 3 he travelled west with his family, living for a time in Colorado and Montana where he became intimately familiar with rattlesnakes. His journey next landed him in Duluth MN, with summers spent on Long Island Sound back east. There he learned about tides.

School years were spent in Duluth, graduating from Duluth East High School in 1990. He was active in theater, appearing in several Duluth Playhouse productions. He later spent time in Austin TX working as an arborist. He became involved in the music scene, using his aerial skills as a “rigger” to light live performances, including Tina Turner - “the best one ever”! Here he parented his first daughter Pearl. He later returned to Duluth, trading the oppressive heat of Texas for the cold of Minnesota where his two younger daughters Aurora and EvaRose were born.

Ever the philosopher, Max read widely and thought expansively. He pursued his artistic passions with curiosity and depth. Ever the traveler, he looked at life from many different angles.

His last few years were spent reconnecting with family and friends, and dealing with the hardships of metastatic prostate cancer. He died on June 19th in the care of the wonderful staff at Bayshore Residence, and in the company of his father, Clint. He will be missed.

Max is survived by his mother Julianne Raymond, his father Clinton Moen, his brother Casey, and his daughters Pearl, Aurora, and EvaRose.

There will be a gathering of friends and family at Enger Park on Saturday, July 15th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. All are welcome!