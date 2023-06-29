Max C. Moen, 51, of Duluth and Two Harbors passed away early Monday, June 19th at the Bayshore Residence in Duluth after a nearly four-year struggle with cancer.

The artist, actor, musician, and father was well-known in the northland as a bright, happy friend to many in the region.

He is survived by three daughters: Pearl Moen, of Austin Texas, age 26, Aurora Moen-Smith, age 18, and Eva Rose Smith-Moen, age 15, both of Proctor.

He is also survived by his mother, Julianne E. Raymond, MBA, his brother Casey L. Moen, both of Duluth and father Clint Moen of Silver Bay, MN.

Max Moen was talented in many ways: as a creator of collage art, actor, and a writer of poetry. He also played the guitar. In addition, his stage drama expertise was significant in the Duluth area; including playing the roles of:

-Brutus in Peter Pan, Prince Hammer in Sleeping Beauty, Eugene in Brighton Beach Memoirs, as well as Antipholus of Syracuse in Comedy of Errors at the Duluth Playhouse;

-Nachum in Fiddler on the Roof, and Bonefoy and Dr. Purgon in Imaginary Invalid at East High School;

-Lysander in Midsummer Night’s Dream at St. Scholastica College;

-Himself in Renegade Comedy Theatre’s I Saw Mommy Kissing Elvis’ Love Child at Spirit of the North Theater;

-Dante in Dante’s Inferno at the University of Wisconsin Experimental Theatre; and

-Both God and Death by Woody Allen at the University of Wisconsin’s Experimental Theatre.

He also volunteered as a member of the Givers of Mirth Street Theater in Duluth public parks and events.

According to the family, the funeral service will be at Kenwood Lutheran Church, 2720 Myers Avenue in Duluth, MN on Saturday, July 15th. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and followed by the service that will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made to The Duluth Playhouse, or to Kenwood Lutheran Church