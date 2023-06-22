Matthew W. Joseph

Matthew William Joseph, 64 died unexpectedly on June 21st, 2023 doing what he loved. He was born September 20, 1958 in Fairbanks, Alaska. He grew up outside of Chicago before attending Utah State University in Logan Utah where he met his lovely bride and was married. He worked in aviation for almost 40 years at multiple companies. He loved few things more than walks on the beach in Florida or back home at Hartley in Duluth. His love for all things Disney and anything to do with music, will never be forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, George and Shirley Joseph, and his son Riley Joseph.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Joseph, sons; Jaime, Orion, and Logan Joseph, daughter, Jade Joseph and 2 grandsons, Laythen and Xavier Joseph, as well as his four brothers and three sisters and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 24th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 521 Upham Rd Duluth, MN at 10 am.