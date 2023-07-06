Matthew Donald Letourneau- On Thursday, June 29, 2023, Matthew Letourneau, devoted son, loving brother, uncle, and a true and loyal friend passed away from natural causes at the age of 35 at his family home on Rose Lake in Cotton, MN. All who came into Matt’s life were blessed to know such a loyal, generous, and beautiful soul. Matt was born on September 6th, 1987, in Duluth, MN to Donald and Catherine Letourneau. Matt was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, where he attended grade school and met his group of lifelong friends. During his elementary years, Matt developed a passion for hockey, playing at both Congdon Park and Portman. He also loved playing tennis in the summers at Longview Tennis Club. His exceptional skill, drive, and work ethic lead him to excel in both sports. Matthew played youth hockey for East Pee Wee A’s and Bantams A’s before joining the Marshall Hilltoppers. Academically accomplished, Matt was a pivotal member of the Hilltopper varsity hockey and tennis teams, serving as a co-captain during his senior year. Throughout his time at Marshall, Matt showcased his remarkable talent in hockey by participating in the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament for two consecutive years, ultimately earning a place on the MN All-Star Hockey Team during his senior year. Additionally, he played in the MN State Tennis Tournament his junior and senior year. Matt was widely known for being a great teammate and selfless leader both on and off the ice.

Following his 2006 high school graduation, Matt pursued his love of hockey by playing at the University of Saint Thomas, where he proudly served as assistant captain during his senior year. He received his degree in Entrepreneurship and co-founded the esteemed “Lake Life” brand, with close friends, Alex Arnason and Ryan Kurtz. After completing his college education, Matt returned to Duluth to contribute to his family’s convenience store business and began volunteering as Assistant Coach for the East Bantam A’s, a role he took great pride in, honoring those coaches who aided his path, and helping give back to the next generation. When the family business sold, Matt embarked on a successful career in real estate as a broker, licensed realtor and property manager for Homeinc in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Recently, he returned to Duluth to relish in the joys of his cherished retreat, Rose Lake. Those familiar with Matt were keenly aware of his love for the lake, particularly his shared love for bass fishing with his brother Dan and lifelong friend, Kevin Mahoney. Matt treasured the moments spent with his childhood companions, enjoying rounds of golf with his dad and brothers, playing pickleball daily, with his brother Dan, and spending time with his nephews and niece, Louis, Colin and Mia Kate. Matt always had an eye for a deal whether in the real estate market where he worked with his brothers or junking with his mom. He was also incredibly generous and would give the shirt off his back to a friend in need. Matt was happy as long as he was with his family and friends, it was always the company and never the locale that mattered.

A true role model, Matt’s achievements across various spheres of life left an indelible mark, and his exceptional character made him effortlessly lovable. While his absence leaves a void, his memory shall forever remain alive in our hearts, and his impact on so many friends and family will never be forgotten.

Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Raya Letourneau and John and Pauline Abdo and his Uncle Daniel Abdo.

Matt is survived by his parents, Donald and Catherine Letourneau; siblings Andrew (Angela) Letourneau and their children, Louis, Colin and Mia Kate; Daniel (Ashley Keyes) Letourneau; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 12th from 5-7pm, with wake prayers at 6:30pm at Dougherty Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Thursday, July 13th from 10am to the 11am Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2801 E 4th St. Duluth. Christian burial to follow. Sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218)727-3555.

Memorials to Stella Maris 4321 Allendale Ave. Duluth MN 55803 for Scholarships in Matt’s name.