MaryKay Swanson, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 81, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023, in Praire Du Sac WI. MaryKay was born November 5, 1941, in Ashland, WI. She was the only daughter of Charles (Bud) and Mary Brensike and sister to Rick.

MaryKay graduated from Duluth Cathedral Catholic High School and went to D.B.U. (Duluth Business University). She married Bryon Swanson and just celebrated 59 years together. She spent many years as a secretary/clerical assistant working as a secretary at St Benedict’s Catholic Church with Fr. Jerry Weiss and Fr. Paul Anderson. She also worked as a clerical assistant in the UMD Med School, followed by working at UMD’s Large Lakes Observatory.

MaryKay was an avid crafter enjoying ceramics, crocheting, knitting, watercolor and acrylic painting, and Rosemaling. She volunteered in her daughter’s classroom helping students improve their reading and math skills and even helped teach them all how to knit. However, her first priority was spending time with her family, cheering and celebrating many accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Waiting to greet her in heaven are her parents, her brother Rick and her great-grandchild Calum Sutton Jamar.

MaryKay is survived by her husband, Bryon. Her children: Cindy Jamar (Mike Amendola), Wendy LeNeau (John), and Sherry Schad (Todd). Her grandchildren: Evan Jamar (Kaitie), Sarah Davis (Colin), Ethan and Ella Schad, Marc, Ava and Grant LeNeau, Owen and Emma Amendola. And her great-grandchildren: Noah and Landon Daivs and Marley Jamar.

A sincere thank you to all the healthcare professionals at Pine Villa Memory Care. They provided our mom with wonderful care as well as a warm sense of home.

Visitation will begin Thursday, March 23 at 9:00am with a Rosary at 9:30am and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1419 St. Benedict Street, Duluth. Memorials are preferred and may be directed to St. Benedict’s Church or Alzheimer’s. Assoc. 7900 W 78th St. Suite 100, Edina MN 55439. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 East Second Street, Duluth,

218-727-3555.

In keeping with and honoring MaryKay, please wear bright colors and/or flower patterns!