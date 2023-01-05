MaryAnne “Polly” Miller of Duluth, MN passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at HillTop Healthcare- Hospice.

She was well known for her ‘famous’ fudge and for trying to put as many Christmas lights on the big yellow house on Huntington Street.

MaryAnne is survived by her sister Pat Davis, brother Marc Snow; daughter Lisa Nelson, son Marc Miller; granddaughters Sarah Lundquist, Jessica Cheetham, grandson Gabriel Miller and great grandson Leif Lundquist.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday 1/27 at 10am with mass starting at 11am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 2410 Morris Thomas Rd, Duluth MN 55811