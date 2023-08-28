Mary T. Beron, 71, resident of Duluth, MN passed away peacefully with her life partner by her side, Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Solvay Hospice. Mary was born in Duluth to Gordon and Loraine (Lofdahl) Beron and was nicknamed ‘Teeny’ by her family at birth due to her small size.

Upon graduating from East High school in 1970 Mary bought a used Volkswagen van and drove with friends to stay with her sister for the summer at a commune in Northern California not far from the redwoods. The trip out West and back nurtured a love for the western states and outdoors that resulted in many trips out west from north to south, enjoying with friends Big Bend, Death Valley, Sedona, Columbia River, among many others for hiking, camping, B&B, and enjoying the outdoors out west and in Minnesota.

Mary was an employee of the Duluth Public Library while she also took classes at UMD and worked at main, Kenwood, Lester Park, and retired while working at Mt. Royal branch. She was a prodigious reader and enjoyed helping library customers find new books to their liking and sharing authors/reading lists to expand their enjoyment.

Mary loved the outdoors, gardening, animals, birds, the cabin fire pit, lakes, listening to old Grateful Dead concert tapes and clearing/pulling out buckthorn patches as they popped up at the cabin. She enjoyed Scorsese films, Sam Shepard plays especially True West, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s acting and movies at theaters where one can escape into the big screen.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Loraine Beron, brother Frederick James (Jim) Beron and beloved dogs Wooly and Barney and cat Kamir.

She is survived by her life partner of 32 years Keith Larson, sister Catherine (Robert) De Armond nieces Suzanne French, Phoebe (Dave Coscio) Johnson, Chloe (Anthony Cover) De Armond , Grand nephews Hunter French, Holden Robb, Johan Robb, Beron (Rose) De Armond and many relatives from the Beron, Lofdahl, and O’Connor families.

We wish to acknowledge the kind, support and compassionate care provided by Essentia Hospice At Home team for two months after Mary’s diagnosis and Solvay Hospice House inpatient teams who provided comfort and respectful care during Mary’s last three days before her passing.

To honor Mary’s wishes there will be no funeral services. The family will hold a private remembrance gathering at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Mary Beron to Solvay Hospice House, an area cat/dog rescue, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) or a charity of your choice.