Mary Susan (Nyrud) Kingren age 79 of Monticello, MN passed away peacefully at St Cloud Hospital on 3/20/2023 following diagnosis of cancer. She was born in Moose Lake, MN 6/27/1943 to Bill and Phyllis Nyrud.

Sue graduated from Willow River high school and went to cosmetology school.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dick and son Lance. She is survived by husband Jerry, sons Kent and Chad, stepson Jerry Jr. and spouse Julie, sister Jackie (Jess) Oles and brother David Nyrud, grandchildren Tanner, Mckenzie, Brandon, Sabrina, Caitlin, Ethan. Great-grandchildren Kendra and Adelynn. Nieces, Jana, Jill. Nephews Jim, Brodie, Casey. Sister-in-law and dear friend Janice and several other family and friends.

Sue was a very beloved wife, mom, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.