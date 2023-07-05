Mary Mosiniak McGuire

Mary ‘Jackie’ McGuire, 96, passed away Friday, June 30 in Mesa, AZ. She was born in Duluth on December 8, 1926. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Frances (Bunoski) Mosiniak, her husband Elwood (Mac) McGuire and son William. She is survived by her sister Margaret Hayes of Duluth, and her four children Martha Karl (Jeff), Steven (Angie), Jody Pritchard (Paul) and Patti McGuire (Luke White), nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Private services and burial will be held at a later date.