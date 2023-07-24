Mary Matetich (Squeege) age 81 passed away on July 23, 2023, at Edgewood Vista in Duluth, MN.

Mary was born April 7, 1942, in Winnipeg, Ontario Canada to Robert and Adelie LaLonde.

Mary was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family and had a passion for animals, reading, and gardening.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, and her granddaughter Madison Mathews.

Mary is survived by her sister; Mary (Jack) Harom, brothers; Bill (Sue) LaLonde, and Fred LaLonde. Daughters; Linda (Mark) Behning, Terri DeCaire, sons; Kenneth (Kim) Mathews and Steve (Lorrie) Mathews. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Service will be held at the Cremation Society of MN Duluth Chapel on July 29, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior.

The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Vista and Caring Edge Hospice services.