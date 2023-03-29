Mary M. Stevens, 67, of Duluth, died Monday, March 27th at St. Luke’s after a short illness, with her family by her side. Mary was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Duluth to Lyle and June Gallant. She was a graduate of Central High School and nurse’s aide training while working at St. Mary’s. Mary worked at Fond Du Luth Casino as a staffer and server for 25 years. She was an avid bowler at Country Lanes and the Incline Station; enjoyed genealogy, sports, especially UMD Bulldogs Hockey, Minnesota Twin and the Minnesota Vikings.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Gallant; her mother and stepfather, June and Tony Cozzi; brother, Pete Gallant and brother in laws, John Tanner and Paul Modeen.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Corrie Stevens; husband, Larry Mell; siblings, Steve (Shirley) Gallant, Barbara Tanner, Jeff (Cheryl) Gallant, Terry (Tammy) Cozzi and Sue Modeen; her former husband, Douglas Stevens and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 30th from 5-7pm in the Dougherty Funeral Home, where visitation will continue Friday, from 10am to the 11am services. Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the cancer organization of your choice. Sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.