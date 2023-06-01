Mary Lou Slininger

Mary Lou (Olness) Slininger, age 67, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023, at REM Fairview house in Cloquet, Minnesota.

Mary Lou Olness was born on November 17, 1955 in Bagley, Minnesota to parents Gorde and Viola (Johnson) Olness. As an infant, Mary Lou moved with her family to Gonvick, Minnesota. She attended Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, Minnesota and graduated from there in 1974. She married Zane Kembitskey in 1980 and in that union the couple had two children Zane Gorde, and Adam Lee. Later she married Ralph Slininger. Mary Lou suffered a traumatic brain injury, she moved to Duluth where she was supported by adult caregivers at TBI. The last several years she lived at REM Fairview in Cloquet. Mary Lou considered the staff and roommates in these homes her second family. A Celebration of Her Life is scheduled for June 10 at 1 pm at Cease Funeral Home in Bagley, Minnesota with visitation one hour prior. The family would like to thank Mary’s care team for their years of service.

Burial services will be held at Nora Township, Bagley, Minnesota.

Mary Lou is survived by her six siblings: Shirley Delage of McIntosh, MN, Josephine Kelly of Edinburg, ND, John (Sherry) Olness of Superior, WI, Gorde (Rita) Olness of Clearbrook MN, Lueman (Roselie) Olness of Andover, MN and Viola Myklejord of Fosston, MN, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her friends and staff at her adult care facilities in Duluth and Cloquet, MN.