Mary Lou Dosland

Dosland, Mary Lou Hunting

Mary Lou Hunting Dosland passed away on April 21, 2023 at Flagstone Presbyterian Home in Eden Prairie, MN. Mary Lou was born May 3, 1930 in Duluth, one of two children born to Walt and Irene Hunting. She graduated from Duluth Denfeld High School in 1948. Denfeld remained a significant part of her life as she maintained long lasting friendships from her graduating class, a special group called the KC’s. She took great pride that The Denfeld Hunters were named after her father who was a longtime coach and athletic director there.

Mary Lou attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI before transferring to the University of Minnesota, from which she graduated in 1952 with a degree in elementary education. It is at the U of M that she met C. Allen Dosland (Al), who became her loving husband of 69 years. Mary Lou taught second grade in Denver, Minneapolis, and New Ulm.

Mary Lou and Al moved to New Ulm when Al joined The Gislason, Reim, and Minium Law Firm in 1954. They felt fortunate to be able to raise their family in New Ulm where they spent 46 years prior to moving to the Twin Cities to be closer to some of their children and grandchildren. Mary Lou was a loving and supportive wife and mother, an amazing homemaker, and seamstress. She loved knitting and needlework, something that her children and grandchildren take great pride in displaying in their homes. Mary Lou was an active volunteer in the New Ulm community contributing her time and talent to many organizations. Her enthusiasm and organizational skills made her a leader in many of these activities. She was also a member of The United Church of Christ, P.E.O., and many bridge clubs. She was a good friend and neighbor to many.

Al and Mary Lou were bitten by the travel bug when they first traveled to Germany in 1981 to visit their daughter Cathy who resided there. Their travels took them all over the world where they relished learning about other cultures.

Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband Al; her 3 children, Tom (Laura) Dosland, Cathy Huber, and Beth (John) Mullan; grandchildren, Britta Dosland, Hans (Lauren) Dosland, Andrew (Mary) Huber, Bailey (Ryan) Mills, John Mullan and great grandchildren, Annie Huber, Ella Huber and Charlie Mills. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Hunting, son-in-law Peter Huber (Cathy), and daughter-in-law Paula Dosland (Tom).

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding, kind, and compassionate care provided by Flagstone Presbyterian Homes and Optage Hospice.

Per Mary Lou’s wishes, a private service will be held.

Memorials may be directed to The Public School Stadium Account, sent to Denfeld High School, 401 North 44th Ave. W., Duluth, MN 55807.