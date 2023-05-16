Mary L. Samarzia

Mary Lucille Samarzia, long-time resident of Duluth, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 98 on May 15, 2023, at Haven Homes Care Center, Maple Plain, MN. She was born in Duluth, MN on March 22, 1925, to Anna and Joseph Bassi. She graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School and married George Samarzia on May 3, 1947. A lifelong member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Mary had a deep faith in God, which guided and sustained her throughout her life.

Over the years Mary was a devoted wife and mother, always putting her family above her own needs. She enjoyed gardening, craft projects, and traveling with George to many locations in the US and Canada over the years and was a good sport about trying her hand at several of George’s passions, including fishing and golf! With George’s passing in 2010 after 62 years of marriage, Mary left the city by the lake she so loved to be closer to her children, moving to Minnetonka in 2012, where she was able to enjoy not only more time with her family, but also new friendships and activities in her senior residence community.

Mary was preceded in death by husband George; her parents; brother Alfred Bassi; and brothers (sisters)-in-law Joseph (June) Samarzia, John (Kay) Samarzia, Rudolph (Betty) Samarzia, and Anton (Sheila) Samarzia.

Mary is survived by her son William of Maplewood, MN; daughter Carol (Tom) Embertson of Minnetonka, MN; grandchildren, Gina (Loren) Martin of Rochester, NY, and Todd Samarzia of Stillwater, MN; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Grace Martin; and sister-in-law Beatrice Bassi of Rochester, MN.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Haven Homes Care Center and Park Nicollet Hospice for their compassionate care during her final days.

Per Mary’s wishes, a private service is being held. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Duluth. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.