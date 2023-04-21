Mary Jo Antonovich passed away suddenly at her Brookston Minnesota home on April 16, 2023.

She leaves among us her loving husband Jeffrey Antonovich; son, Shane Couturier (Sabrina) from her first marriage, and granddaughter, Aberdeen Couturier.

Mary is also survived by her brothers Donald Weber (Okson d. 2022), David Weber (Susan), and William Weber (Christine), her nephews Joseph and Peter, and nieces Amy and Ann.

She was born Mary Jo Weber in Newberry Michigan on August 7, 1956, daughter of Joseph (d.1983) and Marie Weber (d.2005). Before their older brother Archie passed in 1965, she was cherished as an only sister among four brothers.

Mary was the all-American young gal who loved horseback riding, the Beatles and the Monkees…and became a Grateful Dead fan and loved all music. She graduated from Newberry High School in 1974.

She briefly attended Delta College in Saginaw and Ferris State in Big Rapids Michigan, before going on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Michigan State University in 1983.

In her job search Mary would answer the call to Minnesota, where she would meet her husband, Jeff. Mary and Jeff enjoyed winter vacations in Mexico, concerts in summer, and weekends spent with their friends.

Celebration of Life: August 5, 2023, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Mary & Jeff’s home in Brookston.