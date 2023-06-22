Mary Jean Torvinen, 91, formerly of Duluth, died Wednesday, June 21st at St. Luke’s Hospice, with her family by her side. Mary was born February 12, 1932 in Huron, South Dakota to Evelyn (Campbell) Ryland and Albert Ryland.

She graduated from De Smet High School in De Smet, South Dakota. Mary met and fell in love with a traveling quaker oat salesman, recently of the United States marine core, Gilbert Torvinen from Duluth, and they were married on August 30, 1956. She retired from the City Attorney’s Office of Duluth as the executive secretary. She was a former member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Duluth, and, in retirement, a member of St. Anthony’s parish in Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin. She was a former member and director of the Harbor Chords Sweet Adeline’s Chorus. She, along with her husband Gil, had a keen appreciation for music and enjoyed barbershop stage performances, quartetting, holidays, gardening, traveling, road trips with Gil, museums, and driving her 1950 Plymouth convertible, but most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Lisa Ann Torvinen in 1981 and her husband, Gilbert in 2009.

Mary is survived by her children, Scott (Lisa) Torvinen, Todd (Jess) Torvinen, Lori (Jerry) Plummer and Kyle Torvinen. Her grandchildren, Eric and Matt (Alice) Torvinen, Alissa (Jean Baptist) Kouame, Spencer (Filicia), Austin and Sam (Kaylee) Torvinen, Josh (Heather) Plummer, Kyia (Max) Caven, Ryland and Gilbert Torvinen; her sister, Sue (Tom) Fergen, and seven great-grandchildren.

Privat family services will be held. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery. Sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.