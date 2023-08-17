Mary Jean (Swartout) Topping, 75, passed peacefully on July 27, 2023.

Mary was born in Brainerd, MN, on Apr 19, 1948, to Henry and Cecelia Swartout. As a child, hr family moved to Duluth where she attended St. James Catholic School and was a 1966 Denfeld High School graduate.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Topping, her parents, (Henry and Cecelia), and four brothers (Henry II, Edward, Jerome, and Francis).

Mary is survived by her three sons, Kenneth Sedlachek III, Charles Sedlachek and Ronald Sedlache; a step-daughter, Trac Topping; two brothers, Ken (Jean) Swartout and William (Ursula) Swartout; four sisters, Linda (Peter-deceased) Michalski, Nancy Swartout, Susan (Gilbert) Keene, and Kathleen Hamilton; one step-sister, Charlene Abel; eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews on both sides of her family.

A celebration of Life for Mary will take place during the Summer 2024 Swartout Family Reunion. Messages for the family may be posted on the Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, Superior, Wi, website.